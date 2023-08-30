Canada's Henderson, Conners to team up at Grant Thornton Invitational

Brooke Henderson, of Canada, hits her tee shot on the second hole during the final round at the LPGA CPKC Canadian Women's Open golf tournament, in Vancouver, B.C., on August 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Brooke Henderson, of Canada, hits her tee shot on the second hole during the final round at the LPGA CPKC Canadian Women's Open golf tournament, in Vancouver, B.C., on August 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MORE SPORTS NEWS