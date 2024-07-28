Sports

    Canada's Harvey qualifies for semifinals in women's 200-metre freestyle swimming

    Swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey, from Trois-Rivieres, Que. smiles following her race in a women's 200m freestyle heat at the Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey, from Trois-Rivieres, Que. smiles following her race in a women's 200m freestyle heat at the Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey finished first in her heat in the women’s 200-metre freestyle swimming event.

    The 24-year-old from Quebec City will move on to the semifinals later on Sunday.

    She finished the heat in one minute 56.21 seconds, edging out Australia’s Ariarne Titmus in the same heat.

    Titmus holds the world record and the Olympic record for the event.

    Harvey came second overall in the round.

    Elsewhere, Canada’s Blake Tierney qualified for the semifinals in the men’s 100-metre backstroke event, coming fifth in his heat.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.

