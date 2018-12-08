

The Canadian Press





SIGULDA, Latvia - Dave Greszczyszyn got his World Cup skeleton season off to a 15th place start on Saturday in Sigulda, Latvia.

The 2018 Olympian from Brampton, Ont., clocked a two-run time of one minute 44.73 seconds down the 16-corner track to finish as the top Canadian. His time matched Austria's Ronald Auderset for the final spot in the top-15.

"It was good to finally be competing on the international stage again," said the 39-year-old veteran of the Canadian skeleton squad. "I didn't push as far as I should have in the first run, but when I corrected it in run two, my time was similar, so I need to keep working on my push."

Greszczyszyn sat in 14th place after the first descent. He dropped one place in the standings following a 17th place down time in the final heat.

"I had a few mistakes and skids in the first run and over controlled things on the second run," said Greszczyszyn. "Too much control, I cut more ice and that slowed me down more than letting it run a bit. It's a very tricky track, probably one of the toughest on tour. I learned a lot this week and would love to come back and apply what I have learned."

Russia's Nikita Tregubov rocketed down the Latvian track to a golden time of 1:41.87. Hometown boy, Martins Dukurs, was forced to settle for the silver medal at 1:42.24, while Korea's Sungbin Yun slid to the bronze with a time of 1:42.40.