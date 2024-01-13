Canada's gold medal bid ends in 4-2 loss to Czechia at U18 women's hockey worlds

ZUG, Switzerland -

Canada's dreams of a third straight gold medal at the world women's under-18 hockey championship are over after a 4-2 loss to Czechia in the semifinals.

Anezka Cabelova had two goals, and her linemate, captain Adela Sapovalivova, added a goal and an assist while Klaudie Slavickova had the go-ahead goal.

Sapovalivova's goal ended Canada's shutout streak which stretched back to the last time the two teams faced off.

Canada rallied back from a 2-0 second-period deficit to tie it up through goals from Chloe Primerano and Stryker Zablocki.

Czechia netminder Aneta Senkova kept her team in the game, saving 45 of 47 shots she faced.

Canada's Hannah Clark stopped seven of the 10 shots that came her way.

The Czechs have never beaten Canada or won a semi-final, and were previously comprehensively beaten 8-1 by the Canadians in preliminary play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024.