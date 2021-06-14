TORONTO -- The Olympic team's Tokyo campaign is like a letter to Canadians, says Marnie McBean, that "You're all part of Team Canada."

The Canadian Olympic Committee unveiled its campaign today, called "Glory from Anywhere."

It highlights not only Olympians such as decathlete Damian Warner, and basketball player Kia Nurse, but Canadians outside the sports community, including a firefighter and a teacher.

McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo, says the COVID-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on everyday heroes, who live by Olympic values and have the power to inspire the community.

The other athletes feature in the campaign are: Felix Auger-Aliassime (tennis); Ellie Black (artistic gymnastics); Andre De Grasse (track and field); Annie Guglia (skateboard); Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan (beach volleyball); and Skylar Park (taekwondo).

The campaign features a mix of TV, digital video, print, social media, and out-of-home advertising such as billboards and bus shelters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.