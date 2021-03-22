MIAMI -- Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski lost 7-5, 6-2 to Russia's Varvara Gracheva in the first round of qualifying for the Miami Open on Monday.

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, is ranked 10th in the world in doubles but just 498th in singles. Gracheva is 99th in singles and the No. 6 seed in qualifying.

Gracheva converted on all six of her break-point chances.

No. 2 qualifying seed Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., was scheduled to face Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania later Monday. Fernandez is coming off her first career WTA Tour event win on Sunday in Monterrey, Mexico.

On the men's side, Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., was to face Italy's Federico Gaio.

Players need to win two qualifying matches to be guaranteed a spot in the main draw.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021.