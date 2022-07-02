Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski advances to second round of Wimbledon mixed doubles

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski advances to second round of Wimbledon mixed doubles

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, and Carol Zhao celebrate after defeating Latvia's Daniela Vismane and Darja Semenistaja during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier doubles tennis match, in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, and Carol Zhao celebrate after defeating Latvia's Daniela Vismane and Darja Semenistaja during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier doubles tennis match, in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

MORE SPORTS NEWS