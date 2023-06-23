Canada's Gabriel Diallo rising up the rankings, ready for Wimbledon qualifiers

Canada's Gabriel Diallo returns the ball during the group B Davis Cup match against Serbia's Laslo Djere in Valencia, eastern Spain, on Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Canada's Gabriel Diallo returns the ball during the group B Davis Cup match against Serbia's Laslo Djere in Valencia, eastern Spain, on Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

MORE SPORTS NEWS