Canada's figure skating team fourth with women's singles remaining

BEIJING -

Reigning world bronze medallists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were third in the ice dance portion of figure skating's team event on Monday, while Vanessa James and Eric Radford were fourth in pairs the morning after James had a bad collision in practice.

Canada is in fourth and out of reach for a medal with one event to go: Madeline Schizas in the women's singles.

Russia leads with 64 points, while the U.S. is second with 58 points and Japan third with 54. Canada has 45 points, one more than China.

Gilles and Poirier scored 124.39 for their free dance to Govardo's cover of The Beatles ballad "The Long and Winding Road."

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates led the way with 129.07, while Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov were second with 128.17.

James, from Toronto, and Radford, from Balmertown, Ont., scored 130.07 for their pairs free program to Harry Styles' "Falling," to finish fourth out of the five teams.

A day earlier, James collided with Italian Matteo Guarise. They were both skating backward when they crashed, Guarise almost coming over James' back. James said both she and Guarise were bruised by the incident.

The Canadians are making their Olympic debut together. Radford won two world titles and Olympic bronze with Meagan Duhamel, but came out of retirement at age 36 last spring to skate with James, a Toronto native who previously competed for France.

Russia's Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov led the way with 145.20 points, to keep Russia in the lead with 55 points. The U.S. and Japan are tied for second with 48, while Canada and China are out of the medal running with 37 each.

Canada began the day in fourth place, after an excellent women's singles program by Schizas on Sunday clinched the Canadians a berth among the top-five countries that advanced to skate the free programs.

Canada captured silver when the team event made its Olympic debut in 2014 in Sochi. A team by ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and including world champions Patrick Chan, Kaitlyn Osmond, and Duhamel and Radford won gold four years ago in Pyeongchang.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.