Canada's Fernandez rallies for three-set win over Russia's Shnaider at Wuhan Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez rallied to beat 12th-seeded Diana Shnaider 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-3 on Monday at the Wuhan Open.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., won 79 per cent of points on first serve while her Russian opponent was held to just 60 per cent. The Canadian also had a 7-2 edge in aces in the first-round match.

No. 12-ranked Beatriz Haddad-Maia beat Madison Keys of the U.S. 7-6 (7), 6-2. The Brazilian, the Seoul Open winner last month for her fourth career title, converted five of her eight break point opportunities to Keys' three from 12.

No. 10-ranked Anna Kalinskaya eased past Anna Bondár 6-1, 6-3 and 15th-seeded Donna Vekic overcame Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Rain in Wuhan meant play on the outside courts was suspended.

The top eight seeds, including second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and China Open champion Coco Gauff, received a first-round bye.