Sports

    • Canada's Fernandez rallies for three-set win over Russia's Shnaider at Wuhan Open

    Leylah Annie Fernandez, of Canada, serves to Ashlyn Krueger, of the USA, at the National Bank Open, in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press) Leylah Annie Fernandez, of Canada, serves to Ashlyn Krueger, of the USA, at the National Bank Open, in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Canada's Leylah Fernandez rallied to beat 12th-seeded Diana Shnaider 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-3 on Monday at the Wuhan Open.

    Fernandez, from Laval, Que., won 79 per cent of points on first serve while her Russian opponent was held to just 60 per cent. The Canadian also had a 7-2 edge in aces in the first-round match. 

    No. 12-ranked Beatriz Haddad-Maia beat Madison Keys of the U.S. 7-6 (7), 6-2. The Brazilian, the Seoul Open winner last month for her fourth career title, converted five of her eight break point opportunities to Keys' three from 12.

    No. 10-ranked Anna Kalinskaya eased past Anna Bondár 6-1, 6-3 and 15th-seeded Donna Vekic overcame Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

    Rain in Wuhan meant play on the outside courts was suspended.

    The top eight seeds, including second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and China Open champion Coco Gauff, received a first-round bye.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News