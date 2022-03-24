Canada's Fernandez eliminated from Miami Open by Karolina Muchova

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, serves to Paula Badosa, of Spain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, serves to Paula Badosa, of Spain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

