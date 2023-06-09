Canada's Fernandez and U.S. partner Townsend advance to doubles final at French Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez plays a shot at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jean-Francois Badias Canada's Leylah Fernandez plays a shot at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jean-Francois Badias

MORE SPORTS NEWS