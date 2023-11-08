Canada's Fernandez and Stakusic tabbed for singles matches against Spain at BJK Cup
Leylah Fernandez and Billie Jean King Cup rookie Marina Stakusic will play singles for Canada in its opening tie against host Spain.
Stakusic, an 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will kick off the best-of-three tie today against Rebeka Masarova on the indoor hardcourts at Estadio la Cartuja.
Stakusic is ranked 258th in the world while Masarova is ranked 65th. Fernandez, the world No. 35 from Laval, Que., will open against 50th-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo.
In doubles, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Fernandez are scheduled to play Cristina Busca and Marina Bassols. Doubles selections may be changed after the second singles match depending on results.
Montreal native Eugenie Bouchard and Vancouver's Rebecca Marino will remain on the bench for Canada's opener. Canada is scheduled to continue Group C round-robin play Thursday against Poland.
The group winner will advance to the semifinals. The final at the 12-team competition is set for Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.
