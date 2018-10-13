Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins Tashkent Challenger
Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, reacts after a point against Denis Shapovalov, also of Canada, during their first round match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in New York. Auger-Aliassime has reached the final of the Tashkent Challenger. (AP/Julio Cortez)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 13, 2018 11:42AM EDT
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan -- Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Poland's Kamil Majchrzak 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Tashkent Challenger.
Auger-Aliassime needed 67 minutes to complete the victory for his second Challenger title of the season.
The 18-year-old from Montreal earned US$10,800 of the $75,000 purse.
Auger-Aliassime, the world No. 128, won three qualifying matches to reach the tournament's main draw before reeling off five straight wins.
Majchrzak, 22, holds the No. 178 position in the world rankings.