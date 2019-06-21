

The Canadian Press





LONDON -- Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime has recorded one of the biggest wins of his career.

The No. 8 seed from Montreal upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club grass-court tournament on Friday.

Tsitsipas, ranked sixth in the world, marks the highest-ranked player the 21st-ranked Auger-Aliassime has beaten in his career.

Auger-Aliassime, 18, also beat Tsitsipas in Indian Wells, Calif., earlier this year when the latter player was ranked 10th.

Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of a quarterfinal between No. 6 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Spain's Feliciano Lopez.