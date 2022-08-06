LOS CABOS, MEXICO -- Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell one win shy of a berth into the Los Cabos Open final on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime, of Montreal, lost to Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 in the semifinals.

The top-ranked Canadian on the ATP circuit hit 17 aces compared to Norrie's two. But it was Norrie, who despite giving up the momentum by losing the second set, came back strong in the final set.

Norrie, the third seed in the tournament, will next meet world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Auger-Aliassime, the second seed, had received a bye into the round of 16. He ousted Alex Hernandez and Steve Johnson in straight sets in order to make it into the semifinals.

The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime will next compete at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Aug. 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2022