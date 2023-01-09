Canada's Eugenie Bouchard falls in first-round qualifier at Australian Open

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard hits a return to Sara Sorribes Tormo, of Spain, during the women's final in the Abierto of Zapopan tennis tournament in Zapopan, Mexico, Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Refugio Ruiz Canada's Eugenie Bouchard hits a return to Sara Sorribes Tormo, of Spain, during the women's final in the Abierto of Zapopan tennis tournament in Zapopan, Mexico, Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Refugio Ruiz

MORE SPORTS NEWS