

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Canada's Eric Lamaze aboard his Olympic mount Fine Lady 5 jumped a quick clear that no one could catch on Thursday to win The PwC Cup at the Spruce Meadows National.

Thirty-four riders started the two-round competition in the International Ring that included 12 obstacles and 510 metres of track in the first round, and 14 of those riders passed the test jumping fault-free rounds.

"Keeps me happy and gives me a great reason to get up every morning and do something that I love doing," said Lamaze.

Day 2 of the Spruce Meadows National came to a close with the ATB Financial Cup -- the only qualifier for Saturday's RBC Grand Prix of Canada.

Thirteen out of the 60 horse/rider combinations representing eight nations posted clear rounds to make it into the jump off, including Lamaze and fellow Canadian Mario Deslauriers. They finished double clear but their times were not fast enough to advance.

American Beezie Madden won with a time of 46.11. Switzerland's Steve Guerdat was second in 46.31 and Australia's Rowan Willis finished with a time of 46.95 for third as all three riders qualified for Saturday.