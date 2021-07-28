HALIBURTON, ONT. -- Canadian gymnast Ellie Black has withdrawn from the all-around event final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Wednesday as a result of an injured ankle.

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said the three-time Olympian injured her ankle during training prior to the women's artistic gymnastics event scheduled for Thursday.

"We have the unfortunate news of sharing that Ellie sprained her ankle during Tuesday’s training session and has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the all-around event,” COC Chief sport officer Eric Myles said in a statement. "We are hoping that she is still able to compete in the beam final on August 3."

Black finished 24th with a score of 53.699 in the all-around qualifications event.

The Halifax native was sixth overall in the beam qualifying round with a score of 14.100, earning a spot in the main draw.