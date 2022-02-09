Canada's Elizabeth Hosking finishes sixth in snowboard halfpipe after final run fall

ZHANGJIAKOU, China -

Canada's Elizabeth Hosking fell in her final run to knock her out of medal contention in women's snowboard halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics.

American Chloe Kim won gold, Spain's Queralt Castellet took home the silver and Japan's Tomita Sena finished with the bronze medal.

Hosking, of Longueuil, Que., placed sixth with 79.25 points.

Hosking finished 19th in the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

The 20-year-old-Hosking was seventh in the halfpipe at the 2021 world championship.

Calgary's Brooke D'Hondt, making her Olympics debut, finished 10th with a score of 66.75.

D'Hondt was 18th in halfpipe at the 2021 world championships after making her X-Games debut at 14.

The 16-year-old D'Hondt is the youngest member of Canada's Olympic team at the Beijing Olympics.

Hosking was the youngest member of Canada's Olympic team at Pyeongchang.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.