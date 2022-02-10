Canada's Eliot Grondin takes home snowboard cross silver after photo finish at Beijing Olympics

Canada's Eliot Grondin captured silver in snowboard cross after a photo finish at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing on Thursday.

Grondin took the silver medal after a photo finish with Austria's Alessandro Hämmerle, who won gold while Omar Visintin of Italy earned bronze.

The Quebec native is just the second Canadian male to win an Olympic medal in snowboard cross. Mike Robertson won silver on home soil at the Vancouver 2010 Games.

Grondin landed on the podium a day after fellow Canadian Meryeta O'Dine took the bronze medal in the women's event. The B.C. native earned the bronze while Lindsey Jacobellis of the U.S. took gold and Chloé Trespeuch of France won silver.

Grondin's silver gave Canada its tenth medal of the 2022 Winter Games.