Canada's Einarson dumps South Korea's Ha at Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National
Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated South Korea's Seungyoun Ha 7-1 on Wednesday morning at the Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National.
Einarson and her team from Gimli, Man., needed only five ends to complete the victory at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.
In other early games, Ottawa's Rachel Homan posted a 7-1 win over Christina Black of Halifax and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg beat Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes 6-3.
Sweden's Isabella Wrana needed an extra end to complete a 7-6 victory over Winnipeg's Kate Cameron.
On Wednesday afternoon, Winnipeg-based Jennifer Jones improved to 2-0 with a 6-3 win over Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa.
Vancouver's Clancy Grandy won 8-7 against Delaney Strouse of the United States to improve to 1-1, Eun-Ji Gim of South Korea beat Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 6-5 and Italy's Stefania Constantini had a 6-2 victory over Tabitha Peterson of the United States.
In men's play, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., the defending champion of the event, lost 6-3 to Sweden's Niklas Eden to fall to 1-1 on Wednesday evening.
No. 1-ranked Brendan Bottcher and his crew from Calgary beat Winnipeg's Matt Dunstone 7-2 to stay undefeated at 2-0.
Aaron Sluchinski of Airdrie, Alta., defeated John Shuster of the United States 6-4 to also improve to 2-0 and Scotland's Ross Whyte beat Owen Purcell of Halifax 7-5 to round out the final draw of the day.
Reigning world champion Bruce Mouat of Scotland defeated Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 7-2 in the men's afternoon draw.
Italy's Joel Retornaz, who won the season-opening Grand Slam last month in Niagara Falls, Ont., won 6-3 versus Korey Dropkin of the United States.
Calgary's Kevin Koe took care of business with a 7-3 win over Japan's Riku Yanagisawa and Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller needed an extra end to beat Scotland's James Craik 7-6.
Play continues through Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will Gaza Strip evacuees be granted immigration status in Canada? It depends, minister says
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the immigration status and supports available for evacuees who escape from Gaza Strip will have to be determined based on individual circumstances once people make their way to Canada.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
New images released of sex offender Randall Hopley as search continues
Authorities have released new surveillance images of Randall Hopley, the convicted sex offender who has been on the loose since removing his electronic ankle monitor last weekend in Vancouver.
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
The Hollywood strikes are over. Here's when you could see your favorite stars and shows return
Missed your favourite actors? After nearly four months of striking, they're coming back.
Despite proposed lawsuit alleging painful side effects, demand for Ozempic not slowing, pharmacists say
Whether for weight loss or diabetes management, Canadian pharmacists say demand for Ozempic prescriptions does not appear to be slowing, despite a proposed lawsuit over alleged side effects.
These historic art prints, created to boost morale during WWII, were once worth only $5
During the Second World War, Canada's greatest contemporary artists created paintings that became prints, which were then sent to army bases overseas. Winnipeg's Mayberry Fine Art is showcasing a sample of that work.
B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter now bound by terrorism peace bond
A judge has placed a terrorism peace bond on a British Columbia woman who was repatriated to Canada last year from a Syrian prison camp after she married an ISIS fighter.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Canadians describe what it was like leaving Gaza, one of Shania Twain's tour buses crashed and a look at how some of Canada's most famous artists helped a previous war effort.
Politics
-
Will Gaza Strip evacuees be granted immigration status in Canada? It depends, minister says
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the immigration status and supports available for evacuees who escape from Gaza Strip will have to be determined based on individual circumstances once people make their way to Canada.
-
NDP's Singh calls out 'climate delay Liberals, and climate deny Conservatives' as home heating motion defeated
A motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permanently remove the GST from all forms of home heating was defeated Wednesday after the NDP failed to find support among any major party in the House of Commons.
-
'Canadians are hurting': Trudeau on rising tide of hate at home, need for Israel-Hamas humanitarian pause
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, while pushing Wednesday for a humanitarian pause long enough to get 'back on track' towards a two-state solution. Trudeau also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
Health
-
Despite proposed lawsuit alleging painful side effects, demand for Ozempic not slowing, pharmacists say
Whether for weight loss or diabetes management, Canadian pharmacists say demand for Ozempic prescriptions does not appear to be slowing, despite a proposed lawsuit over alleged side effects.
-
In Newfoundland, a handful of practitioners are taking on skyrocketing MAID requests
A handful of doctors and nurse practitioners are taking on skyrocketing medical assistance in dying requests in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
'Blow it up and sell pieces off': Stakeholders react to UCP plan to revamp Alberta health-care system
If Alberta politicians are going to revamp administration of health care in the province, Alberta physicians want a seat at the table when the changes are being discussed and designed.
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labelling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
Lainey Wilson wins 5 CMA Awards including entertainer of the year, album of the year
Lainey Wilson took home five trophies including entertainer of the year Wednesday night at the Country Music Association Awards.
-
The Hollywood strikes are over. Here's when you could see your favorite stars and shows return
Missed your favourite actors? After nearly four months of striking, they're coming back.
-
Gavin Rossdale celebrates 3 decades of Bush songs with a greatest hits album, 'Loaded'
Putting together a collection of Bush's greatest hits was relatively easy. Convincing frontman Gavin Rossdale to do it was a bit harder.