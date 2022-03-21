Canada's Einarson 2-2 after opening weekend of women's world curling championship

Canada skip Kerri Einarson sets a target for her teammates at the Womens World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on March 20, 2022. (James Doyle / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Canada skip Kerri Einarson sets a target for her teammates at the Womens World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on March 20, 2022. (James Doyle / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE SPORTS NEWS