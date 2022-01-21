Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on to the fourth round of the Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov of Canada plays a backhand return to Reilly Opelka of the U.S. during their third-round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)
MELBOURNE, Australia -
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
The Richmond Hill, Ont., native defeated Reilly Opelka of the United States 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday at the Grand Slam tournament.
It's the furthest Shapovalov has ever advanced at Melbourne Park.
The 22-year-old had previously been eliminated in the third round in 2019 and 2021.
The Canadian triumphed in his first-ever match against Opelka on the ATP Tour.
He will next face Germany's Alexander Zverev, who defeated Maldova's Radu Albot 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in their third round match.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2022