

The Canadian Press





NEWBURGH, Ind. -- Canadian David Hearn shot a 6-under 66 on Monday to finish in a tie for fourth at the Korn Ferry Championship and guarantee himself a 2020 PGA Tour card.

Hearn finished 13 under -- 10 strokes behind leader Tom Lewis -- which was good enough to place within the top 25 after the three-tournament Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

"Never give up. Never stop trying to get better. @PGATOUR 2020 here we come!," Hearn tweeted shortly after the tournament.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship was the last of three events that comprise the Finals series, which offers PGA Tour cards to the leading 25 players who did not have playing privileges for the upcoming season. Twenty-five others previously had earned tour cards from the regular season on the developmental tour.

The next PGA Tour season starts Sept. 12-15 at The Greenbrier.

The 40-year-old from Brantford, Ont., played in 18 PGA Tour events this past season, making the cut in half and earning one top-10 finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April.

Hearn first turned pro in 2001 and joined the PGA Tour in 2005.

Meanwhile, Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., didn't retain his PGA Tour card after finishing outside the top 25.