

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK -- Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski has been eliminated in the women's doubles quarterfinals at the U.S. Open.

The Ottawa native and partner Yifan Xu of China, seeded third, lost 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to the unseeded team of Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus and Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia on Wednesday.

Dabrowski and Xu lost in the final at Wimbledon, bowed out in the quarterfinals at the French Open and dropped a first-round match at the Australian Open in their other Grand Slam performances this year.

In mixed doubles at the U.S. Open, Dabrowski and partner Mate Pavic of Croatia also were eliminated in the quarterfinals earlier this week.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face Elise Mertens of Belgium in a women's singles quarterfinal later Wednesday.