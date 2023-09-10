Canada's Dabrowski and partner Routliffe win U.S. Open women's doubles crown
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski claimed her first Grand Slam title in women's doubles Sunday when she and partner Erin Routliffe won the U.S. Open final in straight sets.
Dabrowski and Routliffe defeated Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia 7-6 (11-9), 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Dabrowski won mixed doubles crowns at the Australian Open in 2018 and the French Open in 2017.
The 31-year-old Canadian can now claim the U.S. Open among her Grand Slam titles, this time in women's doubles.
Routliffe was born in New Zealand, but grew up in Caledon, Ont., and she previously competed for Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2023.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
BREAKING | Spain's soccer chief Luis Rubiales announces resignation following World Cup kiss
Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales, engulfed in a scandal over allegations he gave an unsolicicted kiss to a player on the women's World Cup team last month, said on Sunday he will resign from his position as president.
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Canadian aid worker reportedly killed in Ukraine by Russian shelling
Several aid organizations in Ukraine are reporting that a volunteer Canadian aid worker was killed this weekend by a Russian attack.
Escaped murderer on the run in the U.S. has changed appearance, slipped out of search areas
Authorities say an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago has apparently slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance and is now being sought in a stolen vehicle.
Bomb threat at Lil Nas X's TIFF premiere not targeted: Toronto police
A bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” briefly delayed the documentary’s screening on Saturday night.
Operation to extract ailing American from one of world's deepest caves edges closer to the surface
Rescue teams on Sunday in Turkiye successfully carried an American researcher up from the depth of a cave at 1,040 metres to the 700-metre mark where he will rest at a base camp before they continue the taxing journey to the surface.
Canadian government won’t rule out changing immigration targets to address housing challenges, Fraser says
Canada’s housing minister says the federal government isn’t ruling out changes to its ambitious immigration targets, but maintains the country should also focus on what it can do to increase housing supply when it comes to addressing current housing challenges.
End may be in sight for Phoenix's historic heat wave of 110-degree plus weather
A historic heat wave continues to stifle Phoenix -- but the end may finally be in sight for residents of Arizona's largest city.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
-
From foreign interference to war in Ukraine, Trudeau pushes rule-of-law agenda at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pushed a rule-of-law agenda at the G20 summit, whether it was wagging a finger at India's prime minister about foreign interference attempts or pushing for stronger language to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine.
-
Canadian government won’t rule out changing immigration targets to address housing challenges, Fraser says
Canada’s housing minister says the federal government isn’t ruling out changes to its ambitious immigration targets, but maintains the country should also focus on what it can do to increase housing supply when it comes to addressing current housing challenges.
Health
-
'One Chip Challenge' snacks recalled in Canada after reported adverse reactions
Paqui brand 'One Chip Challenge' snacks have been recalled in Canada due to reported 'adverse reactions.'
-
Suicide ideation is a problem in Canada. Here's why experts think it's more prevalent
There's a correlation between recent financial stresses and an increase in Canadians thinking about suicide, a report says, but many cannot afford mental health resources in order to get support.
-
Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard.
Sci-Tech
-
Artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT was built in Iowa - with a lot of water
The cost of building an artificial intelligence product like ChatGPT can be hard to measure. But one thing Microsoft-backed OpenAI needed for its technology was plenty of water, pulled from the watershed of the Raccoon and Des Moines rivers in central Iowa to cool a powerful supercomputer as it helped teach its AI systems how to mimic human writing.
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
-
Archeologists discover 'most important' Paleolithic cave art site in eastern Iberia
A team of archeologists have recently discovered what they call “the most important Paleolithic sanctuary” ever found on the Eastern Iberian Coast.
Entertainment
-
Bomb threat at Lil Nas X's TIFF premiere not targeted: Toronto police
A bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” briefly delayed the documentary’s screening on Saturday night.
-
At TIFF 2023, Nic Cage says being an internet meme helped him tap into 'Dream Scenario' role
Nicolas Cage says his own experience being the subject of internet memes helped him prepare for his latest role.
-
Mr. Dressup doc a 'nostalgia trip' for generations who loved the children's performer
A record signed by beloved children's performer Ernie Coombs, more affectionately known to generations of Canadians as Mr. Dressup, hangs in Mark Bishop's office.