Canada's cross-country legend McKeever makes history with 16th Paralympic gold medal

Canada's Brian McKeever, left, and his guide Graham Nishikawa celebrate during a ceremony for the men's middle distance free technique vision impaired event of para cross country skiing at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) Canada's Brian McKeever, left, and his guide Graham Nishikawa celebrate during a ceremony for the men's middle distance free technique vision impaired event of para cross country skiing at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

MORE SPORTS NEWS