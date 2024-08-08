Canada's Charron earns silver in weightlifting, Canadian relay teams are finals-bound at track

Flash flooding risk in Ontario, Quebec as remnants of tropical storm Debby on the way
Up to 100 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit parts of Eastern Canada by the weekend as the remnants of tropical storm Debby make their way to the region.
Maude Charron lifted Canada to a silver medal Thursday in the women's 59-kilogram weightlifting event at the Paris Olympics.
The 31-year-old from Rimouski adds a second Olympic medal to her collection. She had previously won gold in Tokyo in 2021 in the 64 kg category, which has since been removed from the Olympic program.
Charron lifted 106 kilograms in the snatch and 130 kilograms in the clean and jerk for a total of 236 kilograms to win Canada's 20th medal at the Paris Games.
China's Luo Shifang, the reigning world champion, won gold with an Olympic-record total of 241 kilograms, while Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan, the defending Olympic champion in the category, won the bronze with a total of 235.
Charron attempted a final clean and jerk of 132 kilograms, the highest weight she had ever attempted but was unable to complete it.
Canada entered the day with 19 medals — six gold, four silver and nine bronze.
Earlier, Canada qualified for both the men's and women's 4x100-metre relay finals.
The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse ran a time of 38.39 seconds to finish third in Heat 2 on Thursday at Stade de France.
After failing to qualify for the men's 200-metre final, De Grasse had revealed Wednesday night he was battling a hamstring injury he re-aggravated a few days ago. He had also failed to advance to the 100-metre final on Sunday, his first time missing an Olympic final.
Canada took bronze in the men's relay at the Rio Games in 2016 and silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
The women's quarter of Sade McCreath, Jacqueline Madogo, Marie-Eloise Leclair and Audrey Leduc ran a national record of 42.50 seconds to finish fourth in Heat 2 and grab one of two non-automatic qualifier spots.
Also advancing to a final in her sport was Sarah Mitton in women's shot put, with a top throw of 19.77 metres on her first attempt.
The nearest throw to Mitton's was 19.25 by New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche. The qualifying standard was 19.15 or to be among the 12 top performers for Friday's final.
The 28-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., earned silver at the 2023 world championships and won the world indoor title in March. Mitton has a personal and season best of 20.68 metres from May.
“It's going to be a dog fight," she said.
"It's going to take 20 metres to earn any medal. I don't know how much over 20 that's going to be, but I know that I'm confident and can do that. There's also quite a few other girls out there who can do the same, so it's going to be fun. It's going to be a battle.”
Mitton looks to become the first Canadian woman to earn an Olympic medal in shot put.
Sprint canoeists Sophia Jensen and Katie Vincent advanced to the semifinals in the women's single 200 metres. The two Canadians finished first in their respective heats Thursday morning.
The 22-year-old Jensen, from Chelsea, Que., clocked in at 46.80 seconds, followed by Spain's Antia Jacome with 47.35. Vincent came in at 47.22, with Spain's Maria Corbera just behind at 47.74.
"I was super nervous. I felt like I was going to throw up everywhere, but as soon as the gun went I was like, 'I could do this,' and then it all came together," said Jensen.
"It means a lot. I've had a lot of people tell me I can't do this, it feels good to shove it in their face a little bit."
Winnipeg's Skylar Park, who lost her taekwondo quarterfinal 2-0 to South Korea's Kim Yujin, is still in contention for a bronze medal.
Park needed Kim to advance to the final to enter the repechage, and Kim delivered by defeating top-seeded Luo Zongshi of China.
Park will now face Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgan in the repechage, with the winner moving on to the bronze-medal bout against Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.
Up to 100 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit parts of Eastern Canada by the weekend as the remnants of tropical storm Debby make their way to the region.
The Canadian women's beach volleyball team will play for gold at the Paris Olympics after defeating Switzerland 14-21, 22-20, 15-12 in semifinal play at Eiffel Tower Stadium.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Tornadoes spawned by Tropical Storm Debby leveled homes, damaged a school and killed one person early Thursday, as the system dropped heavy rain and flooded communities across North and South Carolina.
A dog chewing on a portable lithium-ion battery pack caused a house fire, prompting Oklahoma fire authorities to issue a warning about how to use the battery packs safely.
Firefighters are urging the public to respect their equipment after a Tesla driver was caught on camera running over a hose during one of the major fires that erupted in Vancouver this week.
A powerful earthquake struck off southern Japan on Thursday, causing mostly minor injuries but raising the level of concern over possible major quakes stemming from an undersea trough east of the coast.
British authorities said Thursday they were preparing for the possibility of further unrest, even as they applauded the efforts of anti-racism campaigners and police who largely stifled a threatened wave of far-right demonstrations overnight.
Canada's top court has closed the door on Jordan Peterson's legal fight against an order that he enter a remedial coaching program.
Up to 100 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit parts of Eastern Canada by the weekend as the remnants of tropical storm Debby make their way to the region.
Canada's top court has closed the door on Jordan Peterson's legal fight against an order that he enter a remedial coaching program.
Firefighters are urging the public to respect their equipment after a Tesla driver was caught on camera running over a hose during one of the major fires that erupted in Vancouver this week.
No one likes being charged for missing an appointment – but some "no-show" fees are apparently easier to swallow than others.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
An aviation expert says airfares may go up in the immediate aftermath of a hailstorm that tore through Calgary on Monday evening, damaging WestJet planes and upending travel plans.
Both suspects in a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift shows in Vienna appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, Austrian authorities said Thursday, and investigators found bomb-making materials at one of their homes. Officials said one of the two confessed to planning to "kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue."
A Utah man who killed his girlfriend's mother was put to death by lethal injection early Thursday in the state's first execution since 2010.
A top UN counterterrorism official told the Security Council that a vast stretch of Africa could fall under the control of groups affiliated with the Islamic State group and affiliated terrorist organizations.
The death toll from nearly six weeks of monsoon rains and flash floods across Pakistan has risen to 156, officials said Thursday, as downpours continued in much of the country, inundating some villages and causing landslides.
British authorities said Thursday they were preparing for the possibility of further unrest, even as they applauded the efforts of anti-racism campaigners and police who largely stifled a threatened wave of far-right demonstrations overnight.
It was the first big day of the wrestle for the Midwest that is likely to decide the 2024 election, and someone important was missing — former U.S. president Donald Trump.
A former Canadian UN official who currently works as a North Korea expert is being detained in Switzerland over espionage suspicions, according to media reports Thursday.
Ahead of an emergency hearing being called in Ottawa, Canada's public safety minister says the federal government is internally reviewing the immigration and security screening of a father and son the RCMP recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
If you suffer from allergies, frequent itchiness, rashes, sneezing and a stuffy nose can be the bane of your existence. But there's hope for allergy sufferers beyond antihistamines, says a pediatric allergist.
Colin Farrell’s 20-year-old son James has Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder. Diagnosed as a child, James is nonverbal and receives live-in care, according to Farrell, who opened up for the first time in depth about his son’s condition in a new interview with People magazine.
Turkiye has blocked access to the popular video game platform Roblox over concerns about content that could lead to child abuse, the country's justice minister said.
Residents of small communities across Canada are finding creative ways of getting around Facebook's news blackout to share updates about dangerous weather events, but they say it's still tough to get information to people quickly on the platform.
Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams — two veteran NASA astronauts piloting the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft — have now been in space for 63 days, roughly seven weeks longer than initially expected.
Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett has worn a top made out of more than 100 spoons at a red carpet event in Los Angeles.
Steve Martin's next role will not be the Midwestern politician the internet hoped he'd portray. The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that 'SNL' producer Lorne Michaels called Martin to offer him the role on the upcoming 50th season, premiering Sept. 28, which he declined.
Right before wildfires spread throughout Jasper National Park, a well-known actor was vacationing in Alberta's rockies.
An aviation expert says airfares may go up in the immediate aftermath of a hailstorm that tore through Calgary on Monday evening, damaging WestJet planes and upending travel plans.
U.S. stocks are climbing toward their best day since February on Thursday after a better-than-expected report on unemployment eased worries about the slowing economy.
Packages of Maple Leaf Foods chicken breasts are shown on a shelf at a grocery store in Oakville, Ont., Friday, Jan.6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
Few things appear to soothe the existential anxieties of the super-rich like a bunker designed to withstand anything short of total nuclear Armageddon.
What started as a trip to learn and get better at making cheese turned into an award-winning experience for a Manitoba cheese producer.
The Canadian women's beach volleyball team will play for gold at the Paris Olympics after defeating Switzerland 14-21, 22-20, 15-12 in semifinal play at Eiffel Tower Stadium.
Maude Charron lifted Canada to a silver medal Thursday in the women's 59-kilogram weightlifting event at the Paris Olympics.
A person drowned in the Marine Creek Reservoir Thursday morning, according to MedStar. The drowning took place near the location of the 2024 CrossFit Games.
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
More than a year after Hyundai and Kia released new anti-theft software updates, thefts of vehicles with the new software are falling — even as thefts overall remain astoundingly high, according to a new analysis of insurance claim data.
Nissan showed Tuesday what it called a "cool paint" to keep people inside vehicles cooler, although the coating is six times thicker, making commercialization still a challenge.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
Firefighters are urging the public to respect their equipment after a Tesla driver was caught on camera running over a hose during one of the major fires that erupted in Vancouver this week.
There are no tsunami threats in British Columbia after a powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast, according to the U.S.-based National Tsunami Warning Center.
A woman wearing a hijab was the victim of a "possible hate crime" at a fast-food restaurant in New Westminster, B.C., over the weekend, according to police.
A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto with heavy rainfall expected over the Golden Horseshoe in the next 24 hours.
New video footage has been released showing a cyclist slamming into the side of a flat-bed truck after its driver appears to cut him off while making a right-hand turn in Toronto’s west end last month.
The country’s longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster will officially open to the public in 2025 at Canada’s Wonderland.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Two people are facing charges after they allegedly fled from Drumheller RCMP in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday night.
A Calgary electric bicycle business has only been open for just over a month, but it’s already been targeted by thieves who stole thousands of dollars worth of items.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is calling on the federal government to provide new funding to support transit in the City of Ottawa, warning the city won't be able to afford to open and operate phase two of the Light Rail Transit system.
Ottawa police say the death of a 34-year-old man in Orléans this week is considered suspicious.
Environment Canada says a rainfall warning bringing 50 to 75 millimetres rain is in effect for eastern Ontario and Ottawa starting Thursday night.
Less than a month after Hurricane Beryl brought record-breaking rain to Montreal, the city is expected to get another major downpour at the end of the week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Two MPs are raising concerns about directives given to health sector workers on French-language use in Quebec institutions.
Quebec provincial police arrested two people on Wednesday after a 32-year-old man was shot and struck by a vehicle west of Montreal in June.
Police say impairment was a factor in a crash that sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.
Right before wildfires spread throughout Jasper National Park, a well-known actor was vacationing in Alberta's rockies.
E-bike and e-scooters in Edmonton will be able to range farther out from downtown soon as riding zones are expanded.
Tropical storm Debby will bringing rainy and windy weather to Atlantic Canada this weekend.
The Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources has less than a year to press charges for the 2023 wildfires, and it is turning to the public for more information.
RCMP says a man from Saint-Liguori, Quebec, has been arrested following a dangerous driving complaint near Woodstock, N.B. on Monday.
The City of Winnipeg is going to start fogging for mosquitoes that are known to carry West Nile virus.
The Winnipeg Police Service is seeking information on a fatal hit-and-run early on Thursday morning.
Saskatchewan is the latest province to ban cellphones in classrooms.
RCMP say traffic is being re-routed on a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway in south central Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon after a motor vehicle collision.
The City of Regina says it is taking action on boarded up properties and if owners do not make an effort to renovate, buildings will be demolished.
Regina police have arrested two teens after discovering a string of assaults in the city's North Central neighbourhood.
Many parts of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brant County, could see significant rainfall before the weekend.
The country’s longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster will officially open to the public in 2025 at Canada’s Wonderland.
Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy has put out a health alert after more than a dozen substance-related poisonings were reported in the Guelph area.
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by over 10 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon police.
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
The City has struck a tentative 25-year deal with Oakview Group to operate Saskatoon's planned downtown arena and convention centre.
A 38-year-old health-care worker from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with fraud, theft and drug offences after an almost 10-month investigation.
A 40-year-old in West Nipissing has been charged following an intimate partner dispute that ended with a vehicle ramming another vehicle with occupants inside.
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
The Holmesville, Ont. youth accused of murder will undergo a psychological and psychiatric assessment. The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, made a brief court appearance Thursday via Zoom from the facility where he is being held in custody.
The stats are in for OPP patrolled roads in southwestern Ontario over the August long weekend. According to police, there were a total of 4,800 calls for service, two of which were fatal crashes.
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to escape police who were placing him under arrest for driving with open alcohol.
The Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation is hosting its 33rd annual Gathering of the Classics – one of Canada's largest and longest-running collections of aircraft and vintage cars.
A woman from Blue Mountain Ont., is up against multiple charges after a domestic incident in Thornbury.
Sarah Mitton, a University of Windsor alumni, has qualified for the Women’s Shot Put Final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Windsor police are looking to identify a suspect in an indecent act investigation.
The Chatham-Kent police have seized more than $6,000 worth of drugs following a search warrant on Wellington Street West.
There are no tsunami threats in British Columbia after a powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast, according to the U.S.-based National Tsunami Warning Center.
One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
The Okotoks kicked off their post-season quest for a third consecutive WCBL title in convincing fashion Wednesday, defeating the Lethbridge Bulls 7-4.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
A 38-year-old health-care worker from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with fraud, theft and drug offences after an almost 10-month investigation.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is seeking information regarding a collision involving a pedestrian and a dirt bike that took place around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 on St. Mary’s River Drive.
A research team at Greater Sudbury's NOSM University has received $200,000 in funding to examine occupational-related cancer caused by radon inhalation.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.