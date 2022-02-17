Canada's Cassie Sharpe wins freeski halfpipe silver, Rachael Karker bronze at Beijing Olympics

Canadians Cassie Sharpe and Rachel Karker earned a silver and bronze medal in freeski halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing on Friday.

Sharpe earned the silver with a score of 90.75 points while Karker nabbed the bronze with 87.75. China's Eileen Gu took gold with 95.25 points.

Sharpe stomped an 89.00 in her first run down the halfpipe to place her in second. The Calgary native recorded a score of 90.00 in her second run before solidifying her silver medal with a score of 90.75 in her third and final run.

Ontario's Karker put down a solid 87.75 points during her first run down the pipe, a score which was enough to put her on the podium for the bronze medal in her first-ever Olympics appearance.

Sharpe's silver on Friday is her second Olympic medal after winning gold at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Calgary's Amy Fraser finished eighth in her Olympic debut with a 75.25.

The Canadian women earned Canada its 21 and 22nd medal of the Games.