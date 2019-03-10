

The Canadian Press





MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif. -- Canada's Cassie Sharpe and Simon d'Artois each captured the Crystal Globe on Saturday by reaching the podium in the final FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup halfpipe event of the season.

Sharpe, the reigning Olympic champion, scored 95.60 points on her second run to win gold -- her fifth consecutive World Cup medal and her seventh in her last eight outings on the circuit dating back to March 2017.

"Going into my second run, I knew I was not in the top spot... I just went out and dropped my new trick I've only done twice before. I'm just super happy," said Sharpe.

"I came into this not expecting to get the globe, but I didn't want to get my hopes up about it. If it happened then yeah, but if it didn't, I did not want to be upset about it," added the 26-year-old Calgary native.

In the men's event, d'Artois captured a fifth-career FIS World Cup podium finish by taking second place with a first-run score in the final of 93.80, edged only by American Birk Irving (95.20) in the second run.

D'Artois' second-place finish was still enough to secure the top spot in the overall standings and win the halfpipe Crystal Globe.

"I can't believe it. It hasn't yet hit me," said d'Artois.

Rachel Karker, the only other Canadian in the women's final, fell on her first run and finished fourth in the event with the 79.40 points tallied in her second run.

Karker had a successful first season on the World Cup tour finishing second overall in the standings.