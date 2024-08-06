Sports

    • Canada's Camryn Rogers wins Olympic gold in women's hammer throw

    Canada's Camryn Rogers carries the hammer after her second throw in the women's hammer throw event at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Tuesday, Aug.6, 2024. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press) Canada's Camryn Rogers carries the hammer after her second throw in the women's hammer throw event at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Tuesday, Aug.6, 2024. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)
    Camryn Rogers has again etched her name into the history books.

    The 25-year-old from Richmond, B.C., claimed gold on Tuesday to become the first Canadian to ever medal in the women's hammer throw at the Olympics.

    Rogers had a top throw of 76.97 metres at Stade de France.

    Annette Echikunwoke of the United States grabbed silver (75.48) and Zhao Jie of China took bronze (74.27).

    Rogers made history in her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021 when she became the first Canadian woman to ever advance into an Olympic hammer throw final. She went on to finish fifth.

    Rogers is the top-ranked hammer thrower in the world and entered the Games having won silver at the 2022 world championships and gold at last year's worlds. She is the first and only Canadian woman to medal at worlds in the hammer throw.

    Rogers' win completed a golden Canadian sweep in hammer throw after Ethan Katzberg of Nanaimo, B.C., won the men's event Sunday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.

