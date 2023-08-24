Canada's Camryn Rogers dominates to win hammer throw world title

BUDAPEST, Hungary -

Canada's Camryn Rogers has won the gold medal in the women's hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships.

Rogers' first throw of 77.22 metres stood as the winner. No other thrower hit the 77-metre mark.

Janee' Kassanavoid of the United States (76.36) was second and fellow American DeAnna Price (75.41) was third.

Rogers won silver in her worlds debut in 2022, becoming the first Canadian woman to ever win a world championship medal in a field event.

She's just the second Canadian woman to win a gold medal at the worlds. Perdita Felicien, who won gold in the 100-metre hurdles in 2003, was the first.

The 24-year-old Rogers from Richmond, B.C., owns the fifth-best mark ever in the women's hammer throw at 78.62 metres -- and the Canadian record -- which came in May.

Rogers, who entered the world championships ranked second in the world in women's hammer throw, also won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and is a three-time NCAA champion and record holder.

Canada swept the hammer throw titles in Budapest. Ethan Katzberg won gold in the men's event on Saturday.

In other Canadian results, Andre De Grasse did enough to give himself a shot at another world championship medal.

The Olympic champion from Markham, Ont., finished third in his 200-metre semifinal in 20.10 seconds on Thursday, which was fast enough to book him a spot in the event final. The top two runners of the three semifinals advanced, along with the next two fastest runners.

De Grasse will look to add to his five world championship medals (one gold, one silver, three bronze) in Friday's 200 final. De Grasse has reached the podium at least once in every Olympics and world championships he has competed in.

Aaron Brown of Toronto, a medal hopeful in the event, was disqualified for a lane violation, while Brendon Rodney of Toronto was fourth in his semifinal in 20.27 seconds and did not advance to the final.

Brown would have had the eighth and final qualifying spot had his time stood.

Edmonton's Marco Arop had no trouble qualifying for the men's 800 final. The top-ranked runner in the distance won his semifinal in one minute 44.02 seconds and had the fourth-best time overall.

The 800 final takes place Saturday.

Olympic silver medallist Mo Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., qualified for the men's 5,000-metre final after finishing third in his heat, and third overall, in a time of 13:33.16.

Benjamin Flanagan of Kitchener, Ont., finished 11th in his heat at 13:38.69 and did not qualify for Sunday's final.

Earlier, Evan Dunfee finished just shy of a podium finish for the second time at the worlds.

The race walker from Richmond, B.C., placed fourth in the men's 35-kilometre event Thursday in a season's-best time of two hours 25 minutes 28 seconds.

Spain's Alvaro Martin came first in 2:24:30, followed by Ecuador's Brian Daniel Pintado (2:24:34) and Japan's Masatora Kawano (2:25:12).

Dunfee also finished fourth -- and set a Canadian record with a time of 1:18:03 -- in the 20-kilometre race walk earlier in the competition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2023.