    • Canada's Caeli McKay and Kate Miller 4th in women's synchronized diving

    Canada's Caeli McKay and Kate Miller compete in the women's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Jin Lee Man) Canada's Caeli McKay and Kate Miller compete in the women's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Jin Lee Man)
    Canadian divers Caeli McKay and Kate Miller have finished in fourth in women's 10-metre synchronized platform at the Paris Olympics.

    Calgary's McKay and Ottawa's Miller scored a cumulative 299.22 points over five dives.

    China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan dominated the competition with 359.10 points.

    The pair from North Korea, Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae, came in second with 315.90 points.

    Great Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson rounded out the podium with 304.38.

    This was McKay and Miller’s Olympic debuts as a tandem – McKay competed in the Tokyo Olympics with a different partner, also coming in fourth.

    Regina's Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., won bronze in the men's 10m platform synchro on Monday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

