Canada's Brooke Henderson pulls away to win Lotte Championship
In this file photo, Canada's Brooke Henderson watches her tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP / Darron Cummings)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 14, 2018 10:45PM EDT
KAPOLEI, Hawaii -- Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the Lotte Championship.
The 20-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., was 12-under through the tournament to win by four strokes over Spain's Azahara Munoz.
It's Henderson's sixth career victory on the LPGA Tour and first win of the year.