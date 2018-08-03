Canada's Brooke Henderson has hole-in-one at British Women's Open
Brooke Henderson, of Canada, tees off on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 12:14PM EDT
LANCASHIRE, England -- Canada's Brooke Henderson is aces at the British Women's Open.
Henderson had a hole-in-one on the ninth hole in the second round of the LPGA major event on Friday. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., finished the day tied for eighth at 5 under overall after shooting a 2-under 70 round.
Using a nine-iron on the par 3 No. 9, Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole.
It's the second ace of her professional career.
England's Florentyna Parker had a hole-in-one on the same hole in Thursday's first round.
Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum is atop the leaderboard after back-to-back 67s put her at 10 under.
��Ace alert!��@BrookeHenderson aces No. 9 @RICOHWomensBrit! She's now 6-under and 4 off the lead! pic.twitter.com/DYNuFsML5I— LPGA (@LPGA) August 3, 2018