Canada's Brittany Phelan wins silver medal in skicross World Cup
Gold medallist Kelsey Serwa, front, and silver medallist Brittany Phelan both of Canada compete in the women's ski cross final at the Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 11:09AM EST
CHELYABINSK, Russia -- Canada's Brittany Phelan finished second in a skicross World Cup race Sunday.
Phelan, who won silver at the Olympic Games two weeks ago behind Canadian Kelsey Serwa, finished Sunday's race behind Switzerland's Fanny Smith.
Austria's Katrin Ofner took bronze and Sandra Naeslund of Sweden was fourth.
Serwa did not make it past the quarterfinals.