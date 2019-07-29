

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON -- Canada's Brayden Schnur was bounced from the Citi Open on Monday, falling in the first round against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in straight sets.

The 24-year-old from Pickering Ont., hung around, but Tsonga and his serve were too much for Schnur as the Frenchman took the match 6-4, 7-6(2).

The veteran Tsonga smashed 18 aces, compared to Schnur's two, in a match that went one hour 28 minutes.

Schnur got into the ATP 500 tournament in Washington as a qualifier.

Meanwhile, Canadian Eugenie Bouchard suffered her latest defeat after being dropped in straight sets by American Lauren Davis.

Davis only needed 59 minutes to beat the Westmount, Que., native 6-1, 6-2.

The 25-year-old Bouchard, ranked No. 114, has lost eight matches in a row and hasn't won since the opening round of the Dubai tennis championship back in February.

Schnur became the fourth Canadian man to enter the top 100 rankings in mid-July, jumping 15 spots to No. 97 after making the final of the Winnipeg Challenger event. He entered Washington No. 99.

Canadians Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also scheduled to play in the Citi Open. They received first-round byes.