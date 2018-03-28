

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press





LAS VEGAS -- A world curling championship is about to be held at the most southern latitude ever, where temperatures will hit 30 degrees poolside.

The men's championship starting Saturday at the 8,000-seat Orleans Arena in Las Vegas will test not only curlers' shotmaking, but their resolve not to shift into a vacation mindset over the nine-day event. No other host city has offered such a dizzying array of gambling and entertainment options, in addition to summer heat.

After repeating as Canadian champions, Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker from St. John's, N.L., will attempt the first back-to-back world titles since Canada's Randy Ferbey in 2002 and 2003.

Gushue went undefeated to win his first world championship last year in Edmonton. The Canadians open defence of their title Saturday against former world junior champion Bruce Mouat of Scotland.

Gushue acknowledged after winning the Tim Hortons Brier in Regina earlier this month that Las Vegas will be a unique host city, and added he hoped his team will have a little fun and sun.

But winning curling games requires the same mindset whether you're in the sunbelt or Sudbury, he said.

"Once the event starts and we get into a routine of two games a day, it's going to feel like any other event other than it's going to be 25 or 30 degrees when we walk to the rink instead of minus-5," Gushue said on a conference call this week.

Gushue's vice wasn't in a party mood heading to Las Vegas. Nichols' mother Helen died Saturday at the age of 63.

"Obviously a heavy heart for sure," Nichols said. "But it's life. We get thrown stuff at us. Obviously, my mom was not well. It was a tough week for sure.

"I've got a great support system around me. I know they're going to help me through it. Obviously the focus is on winning a world championship."

Helen Nichols played second for Sue Anne Bartlett in the 1992 Canadian women's curling championship.

Gushue and Nichols won an Olympic gold medal in 2006, which gives the skip and third experience on dealing with distractions surrounding an international competition.

The traditional beer tent or hall that accompanies a Canadian championship, the "Brier Patch", will be poolside at The Orleans.

Olympic silver medallist Niklas Edin of Sweden), Dejia Zou (China), Alexander Baumann (Germany), Joel Retornaz (Italy), Jaap van Dorp (the Netherlands), Steffan Walstad (Norway), Marc Pfister (Switzerland), Greg Persinger (U.S.), Aleksei Timofeev (Russia), Changmin Kim (South Korea) and Go Aoki (Japan), round out the field.

With Beijing the host city of the 2022 Winter Games, China is putting money into winter sport. The title sponsor of the men's world championship is 361 Degrees, which is a Chinese sporting goods and apparel company.

The WCF has changed the playoff format this year to include six teams instead of four. The top two teams in the preliminary round earns byes to the semifinals, while three to six play in quarterfinals.

John Shuster of the U.S., beat Edin to win gold last month in Pyeongchang, South Korea. But Shuster didn't compete in U.S. nationals and thus won't represent the host country in Las Vegas.

"What John Shuster's team has done since then, opening the stock exchange, to going on Jimmy Fallon and all the stuff they've done to bring awareness to the game has been great," Gushue said.

"Throwing the first pitch at the Minnesota (Twins) game, all those things are going to bring a little more awareness to the sport of curling, that's going to provide more value to the whole sport in general than if they had played in the nationals and eventually Las Vegas."

The Orleans Arena was the site of the Ryder-style Continental Cup of Curling in 2014, 2016 and 2017 pitting North America versus an international roster.

Gushue, Gallant and Walker haven't curled in Las Vegas, although Nichols did in 2014 when he was Jeff Stoughton's lead.

Canada was shut out of Olympic medals in team curling for the first time in Pyeongchang, where Kevin Koe and Rachel Homan finished off the podium.

Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones won the world women's championship Sunday going unbeaten in North Bay, Ont. Gushue doesn't feel his team is under pressure to continue the restoration of Canada's international curling reputation.

"What Kevin and Rachel did at the Olympics, it's just one of those weeks," Gushue said. "They're great teams. We sent great representatives.

"Anybody that knows curling knows Kevin Koe is one of the best teams in the world and knows that Rachel Homan has one of the best women's teams in the world. Yeah, I don't feel we have anything to prove."

-- Curtis Withers contributed to this story