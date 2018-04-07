

The Canadian Press





LAS VEGAS -- Canada's Brad Gushue advanced to the semifinal at the men's world curling championship with a 6-4 win over Greg Persinger of the United States on Saturday.

Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., faced Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the evening semifinal.

The winner advances to the gold-medal game while the loser plays for bronze Sunday.

Sweden's Niklas Edin was the other semifinalist.

He awaited the quarterfinal winner between Norway and South Korea.