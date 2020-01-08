Canada's Bouchard beats France's Garcia to reach ASB Classic quarterfinals
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard celebrates winning her second round singles match against France's Caroline Garcia at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND -- Canada's Eugenie Bouchard has reached the quarterfinals at the season-opening ASB Classic.
Bouchard downed France's Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday for her second victory in two days to begin the 2020 tennis season.
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., needed an hour 28 minutes to get by the No. 8 seed.
She will face either American Amanda Anisimova or Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the next round.
Bouchard, ranked No. 262, opened the season Monday with 7-5, 7-5 win over Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens in the first round.
It was Bouchard's first victory above a 125K event (the lowest level on the WTA Tour) since last February in Dubai.
The 25-year-old has experienced a big drop in the rankings since reaching No. 5 in 2014.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.