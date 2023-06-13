Canada's Bianca Andreescu wins opening match at Libema Open

Canada's Bianca Andreescu returns the ball to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Canada's Bianca Andreescu returns the ball to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

MORE SPORTS NEWS