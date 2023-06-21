Canada's Bianca Andreescu loses first-round match at Wimbledon warm-up tournament

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns a volley from Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, in the first set of a match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jim Rassol) Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns a volley from Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, in the first set of a match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jim Rassol)

MORE SPORTS NEWS