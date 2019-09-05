Canada's Bianca Andreescu advances to U.S. Open final
Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts after scoring a point against Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 11:14PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 5, 2019 11:23PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Canada's Bianca Andreescu advances to U.S. Open final.
She beat Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in 7-6 (3), 7-5 to make the Grand Slam tournament's final.
The 19-year-old Andreescu will play Serena Williams.
More details to come...