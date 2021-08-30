NEW YORK -- Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez have advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, seeded 12th in the men's draw, won three tiebreaks in a 7-6 (0), 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8) win over Russia's Evgeny Donskoy on Monday.

Earlier, Fernandez, from Laval, Que., moved on with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over on Croatia's Ana Konjuh.

Auger-Aliassime was down 8-7 in the tiebreak with Donskoy serving, but the 21-year-old Montrealer shifted momentum in the set with a pair receiving points.

Auger-Aliassime completed the four-hour marathon by converting his first match point chance when Donskoy missed on a backhand.

The Canadian fired 14 aces in the match to Donskoy's eight, but also had seven double faults to Donskoy's one.

Auger-Aliassime was effective when accurate. While he was good on just 59 per cent of his first serves, he picked up 83 per cent of those available points.

Donskoy saved four of the five break points he faced, while converting two of three break-point opportunities against Auger-Aliassime.

Next up for Auger-Aliassime is a match against world No. 116 Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain.

Earlier, Fernandez was opportunistic and more accurate in her match with Konjuh.

The native of Laval, Que., was good on 76 per cent of her first serves, winning 65 per cent of those available points.

Konjuh was accurate on just 63 per cent of her first serves. While she slightly outpaced Fernandez by winning 68 per cent of first-serve points, she won just 35 per cent of second-serve points, compared to 47 per cent for Fernandez.

Konjuh also committed 10 double faults, compared to just three for her opponent.

Fernandez made the most of her break-point chances, converting four of her seven opportunities. Konjuh had 10 break-point chances against Fernandez, but was only good on two.

Fernandez next faces Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. It will be the first meeting between the players.

Meanwhile, after making the main draw through qualifying, Vancouver's Rebecca Marino had her tournament come to an end.

Marino was ousted by fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-2, 6-3.