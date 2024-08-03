Sports

    • Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Italy's Musetti in bronze-medal match

    Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns the ball against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during men's singles bronze medal tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns the ball against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during men's singles bronze medal tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
    Paris, France -

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell short of a second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 loss to Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the men's singles third-place match.

    Up 2-1 in the third set, Musetti earned two break-point opportunities, but Auger-Aliassime held him off to even the set.

    Musetti finally broke a few games later to go up 5-3 after Auger-Aliassime hit the net. He then held serve to take bronze.

    The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime of Montreal lost in straight sets to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the semifinal Friday. Alcaraz was scheduled to meet top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia in Sunday's final.

    Also Friday, Auger-Aliassime won bronze alongside Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski in mixed doubles play. They defeated Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands 6-3, 7-6 (2).

    Canada's only Olympic tennis medal before Paris came in 2000, when Daniel Nestor and Sebastien Lareau beat the heavily favoured Australian duo of Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in the men's doubles final at the Sydney Games.

