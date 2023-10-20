Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to American Giron in quarterfinal of Japan Open
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Friday.
Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's eighth seed, struggled with his service game, landing only 54 per cent of his first serves and committing five double faults.
Giron, who reached the quarterfinals by upsetting the eighth-ranked Casper Ruud, capitalized on five of eight breakpoint opportunities.
Giron will face fellow American Ben Shelton in the semifinals.
Despite the loss, Auger-Aliassime can draw some positives from his performance in Tokyo. The 23-year-old Canadian secured consecutive victories for the first time since March.
Auger-Aliassime, who has struggled this year with a 15-17 record in 32 singles matches, hadn't won back-to-back matches since Indian Wells.
-
