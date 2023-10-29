Sports

    • Canada's Auger-Aliassime defends Swiss Indoors title with win over Hurkacz

    BASEL, Switzerland -

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Sunday to successfully defend his Swiss Indoors tennis title.

    Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, completed the victory in one hour 52 minutes.

    It was his first ATP Tour title of the season.

    The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime won four tournaments last year and reached a career-high sixth in the world rankings.

    But injuries have been a problem at times this season and his ranking fell to No. 19.

    The 11th-ranked Hurkacz has won two titles this year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2023.

