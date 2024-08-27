Canada's Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov fall in first round at U.S. Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov dropped their opening singles matches at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Czechia's Jakub Mensik posted a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over the 19th-seeded Auger-Aliassime in first-round play while Shapovalov dropped a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 decision to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

Montreal's Gabriel Diallo was set to meet Spain's Jaume Munar later Tuesday.

In women's action, 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., had a first-round meeting with Russia's Anastasia Potapova and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was to face fifth-seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the evening.

Mensik scored his sixth break in the final game of the match, with Auger-Aliassime committing his 36th unforced error on match point.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, has had a string of tough results since finishing fourth in men's singles and teaming with Gabriela Dabrowski to win mixed-doubles bronze at the Paris Olympics.

He was drummed out in the first round of his hometown tournament at the men's National Bank Open.

Auger-Aliassime also fell in the third round of the Cincinnati Open when his British opponent, Jack Draper, was given the call on match point despite the ball seeming to hit the ground on his side of the court before going over the net.

Shapovalov, a former top-10 player from Richmond Hill, Ont., is currently ranked No. 105 in the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024