Canada's Aubin-Mercier wins PFL lightweight title, US$1 million for 2nd year in a row
Olivier (The Canadian Gangster) Aubin-Mercier won a hard-fought decision over American (Cassius) Clay Collard on Saturday to claim the PFL lightweight title and the US$1 million that goes with it for the second year in a row.
All three judges scored it 49-46 for the 34-year-old from Montreal, who may not return to the cage for a while.
"I'm going to take a break, I want to spend time with my family," an emotional Aubin-Mercier said after the fight.
Aubin-Mercier (21-5-0), who has won all 10 PFL outings, used his superior grappling to control Collard on the ground for much of the fight. The five-round bout ended with Aubin-Mercier glued to Collard's back like a limpet.
Collard landed 129 strikes to Aubin-Mercier's 86 but was taken down five times by the Canadian.
It was one of six titles decided on the night at The Anthem auditorium.
Unlike other MMA promotions, the Professional Fighters League features a regular season and playoffs, culminating in championship bouts with a title and seven-figure payday on the line. Aubin-Mercier knocked out Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray with one punch in the second round Nov. 25, 2022, to claim both prizes at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.
Aubin-Mercier nailed Collard (24-11-0 with one no contest) with a body kick and then took him down in a frenetic start to the fight. Aubin-Mercier took Collard's back, applied a body triangle and looked unsuccessfully for a submission.
They clinched at the fence in the second round with Aubin-Mercier scoring another takedown. Once again, the Canadian took Collard's back and applied a body triangle. But Aubin-Mercier's right calf was showing damage from Collard's kicks.
Aubin-Mercier dumped Collard again early in the third round. Back upright, they clinched at the fence with Collard stomping on Aubin-Mercier's feet.
Collard backed up Aubin-Mercier in the fourth, pressing the action. Collard attacked the body while Aubin-Mercier looked for another takedown.
Collard came out slugging to start the fifth, only to have Aubin-Mercier take him down. Yet again, Aubin-Mercier took Collard's back with a body triangle.
The PFL announced Monday it had acquired Bellator, promising to match the rival promotions' champions against each other in 2024. And Bellator champions were on hand Friday night checking out the opposition.
Brazil's Larissa Pacheco became the first PFL fighter to win titles in two divisions, taking the featherweight crown via unanimous (49-46) decision over Las Vegas-based Russian Marina Mokhnatkina (11-4-0). Pacheco (23-4-0) upset Harrison last year to win the lightweight title.
Brazilian Renan (Problema) Ferreira (12-3-0 with three no-contests) rallied to knock out Denis (The Russian Bogatyr) Goltsov (32-8-0) 26 seconds into the second round to win the heavyweight title. Ferreira, at six foot eight the tallest fighter in the PFL, had a seven-inch reach advantage over the six-foot-five Russian, who dominated the first round on the ground.
Peru's Jesus (EL Mudo) Pinedo (23-6-1) won the featherweight crown by stopping Brazilian featherweight Gabriel Braga (12-1-0) 58 seconds into the third round. Pinedo avenged a split-decision loss to Braga in April.
Russian Magomed Magomedkerimov (34-6-0) submitted 2022 welterweight champion (The Swedish Denzel) Sadibou Sy (16-7-2 with on no-contest) at 1:17 of the third round to claim the 170-pound title. Sy had won seven straight since an August 2021 loss by decision to Magomedkerimov, the 2018 champion who is now 15-1-0 in the promotion.
Former UFC fighter Impa (Tshilobo) Kasanganay (14-3-0) took light-heavyweight title honours with a dominant unanimous (50-45) decision over fellow American Joshua (Coninha) Silveira (11-2-0).
Derek (The One) Brunson, a UFC veteran making his PFL debut, dominated two-time former PFL welterweight champion Ray (Bradda Boy) Cooper III en route to a unanimous (30-27, 30-25, 30-25) decision. The non-title fight was contested at a catchweight of 187 pounds after Cooper (25-9-1) missed weight (186.8 pounds). He forfeited 20 per cent of his purse to Brunson (24-9-0).
In another non-title fight, two-time former PFL featherweight champion Kayla Harrison won a unanimous (30-27) decision over fellow American Aspen Ladd.
Harrison (16-1-0) was originally slated to face Canadian Julia (The Jewel) Budd. But the PFL said the 40-year-old from Port Moody, B.C., a former Bellator champion, had been released after a contractual issue.
Both Aubin-Mercier and Collard went 3-0-0 in PFL action this year.
Aubin-Mercier opened his campaign in April with a decision over former UFC fighter (Hurricane) Shane Burgos before stopping fellow Canadian Anthony (The Genius) Romero in the third round in June and Brazilian Bruno (Robusto) Miranda in the second round in August.
Collard, a father of four, has endured hard times. One of five brothers, he lost brother Chad to a car accident in 2021 and Cory to a drowning accident in July 2022.
Aubin-Mercier joined the PFL after leaving the UFC in 2019 on the back of consecutive losses to American Alexander (The Great Ape) Hernandez, Brazil's Gilbert (Durinho) Burns and Russia's Arman Tsarukya.
He won both of his PFL fights in 2021 but missed the start of the season through injury so did not figure in the playoffs. He won all four outings last year in claiming the 155-pound crown.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Exclusive Canada-India relations improving after decision to expel diplomat based on 'emotional element': Indian High Commissioner
India's decision to expel a Canadian diplomat and strip the diplomatic immunity of dozens of other envoys was retaliatory and based partially on 'an emotional element,' but relations between the two countries are better than they were two months ago, India's High Commissioner to Canada says.
BREAKING Hamas to release 13 Israelis, 7 foreigners for 39 Palestinians after hours-long snag, mediators say
Hamas agreed to release 13 Israelis and seven foreigners late Saturday in exchange for 39 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, Qatari and Egyptian mediators said, after the militant group delayed the second round of swaps for several hours and claimed that Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal.
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
B.C. man ordered to repay $3,800 after providing couple with 'absolute garbage' firewood
A B.C. couple who claimed a truckload of firewood they paid $3,800 for turned out to be "unusable" has been awarded a refund at the province's small claims tribunal.
'We can live:' How Fredericton's growing, affordable tiny home community offers hope
Nestled next to a Walmart on Fredericton’s Northside sits a new community with row upon row of tiny homes. Here's how the 12 Neighbours project is offering residents a chance at hope.
'It's irresponsible': Dietitians under scrutiny for sponsored posts promoting consumption of sugar
A trade association and several registered dietitians in Canada have come under scrutiny for promoting the consumption of sugar using potentially deceptive marketing practices, which experts say raise serious conflict of interest concerns.
COVID-19 outbreak aboard Canadian warship forces cancellation of Great Lakes tour
An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard a Canadian warship has forced the Royal Canadian Navy to cancel the remainder of a tour of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway.
Ontario Liberal members begin voting for a new leader today. Here's how it will work
Ontarians are a week away from learning who the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party will be.
Prosecutors decry stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated in George Floyd's killing
Minnesota's attorney general on Saturday denounced a prison attack on Derek Chauvin, saying the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd should be able to serve his sentence without fear of violence.
Politics
-
Exclusive
Exclusive Canada-India relations improving after decision to expel diplomat based on 'emotional element': Indian High Commissioner
India's decision to expel a Canadian diplomat and strip the diplomatic immunity of dozens of other envoys was retaliatory and based partially on 'an emotional element,' but relations between the two countries are better than they were two months ago, India's High Commissioner to Canada says.
-
Trudeau hires new executive communications director
Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.
-
Hamas hostage deal 'progress' but long-term peace needs 'many more steps': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remained unmoved on Friday in rejecting demands for Canada to call for a full ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, but said a deal this week to temporarily halt hostilities so some hostages can be released is a sign of progress.
Health
-
'It's irresponsible': Dietitians under scrutiny for sponsored posts promoting consumption of sugar
A trade association and several registered dietitians in Canada have come under scrutiny for promoting the consumption of sugar using potentially deceptive marketing practices, which experts say raise serious conflict of interest concerns.
-
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100K and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
Sci-Tech
-
Hypothermic turtle revived after rescue from Bay of Fundy shore, shipped to Bermuda
An endangered green sea turtle found on a Nova Scotia beach has been revived and shipped back to warmer waters after nearly dying in the frigid Bay of Fundy.
-
Feds aimed secret cybersecurity briefing at energy sector executives: memo
A newly disclosed Public Safety Canada memo reveals a secret-level June meeting was part of a strategy to raise awareness among company executives about the dangers from malicious cyberactivity -- reaching beyond the technical experts who already know about the risks.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal
A court in China's capital Beijing on Friday denied the appeal of Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including rape.
-
Daryl Hall is suing John Oates over plan to sell stake in joint venture. A judge has paused the sale
Daryl Hall has sued his longtime music partner John Oates, arguing that his plan to sell off his share of a joint venture would violate the terms of a business agreement the Hall & Oates duo had forged.
-
New documentary sheds light on Celine Dion's illness and break from performing
A new documentary is shedding light on the illness that forced Quebec diva Céline Dion to put her career on hold.